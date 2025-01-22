Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Union Pacific by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $236.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.10. The stock has a market cap of $143.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.35.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

