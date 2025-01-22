United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.55. United Development Funding IV shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 63,400 shares traded.
United Development Funding IV Trading Down 6.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.
United Development Funding IV Company Profile
United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
