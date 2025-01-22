Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.08% of Univest Financial worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 64.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 40,545 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 91.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 31,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $875.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $126.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Univest Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Univest Financial

Univest Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.