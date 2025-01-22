US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in US Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 91.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 236,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,556,000 after buying an additional 113,168 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in US Foods by 69.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.74.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.