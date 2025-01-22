Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4,908.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,850,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,907,000 after buying an additional 2,793,607 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 11,318.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,923 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 900.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 631,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 568,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,105,000 after purchasing an additional 567,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $116.84 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

