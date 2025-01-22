Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 359.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 820.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

