Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,348 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,216,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 58,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

