Verastem Appoints Matthew E. Ros as Chief Operating Officer

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) announced the appointment of Matthew E. Ros as Chief Operating Officer, according to an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated January 14, 2025.

Mr. Ros, aged 58, brings over 35 years of experience in global pharmaceutical and early-stage biotechnology companies. Previously, he served as the Chief Executive Officer and board member at FORE Biotherapeutics, a clinical-stage precision oncology company. Prior to that, he held roles at Epizyme, Inc. as Chief Operating Officer and later as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Business Officer. Additionally, Mr. Ros has been a board member at Cogent Biosciences, Inc. since 2019.

In connection with his appointment, Verastem, Inc. entered into an employment agreement with Mr. Ros on January 14, 2025. The Agreement outlines that Mr. Ros will receive an initial annual base salary of $485,000 and is eligible for an annual bonus target of 45% of his base salary.

As part of the agreement and subject to board approval, Verastem will grant Mr. Ros 50,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) that will vest over a specified period. Additionally, he will receive 33,333 RSUs based on achieving mutually agreed upon milestones, subject to his continued service with the company.

The Agreement also details severance benefits for Mr. Ros in the event of termination without cause by the company or for good reason by Mr. Ros himself. These benefits include base salary continuation, health and dental plan continuation under COBRA, and payment of earned but unpaid salary and bonuses.

The full details of the Agreement, including the terms and conditions, have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of Exhibit 10.1 attached to the 8-K filing.

Daniel W. Paterson, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Verastem, Inc. signed the report on behalf of the company as of January 21, 2025.

This information is summarized and qualified in its entirety by the contents of the original 8-K filing submitted by Verastem, Inc.

