W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Position Boosted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 35.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2,374.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 962.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $394.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 138.58%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

