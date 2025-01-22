Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This represents a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $208.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.13 and a 12-month high of $223.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.72.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.