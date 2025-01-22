Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 788 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75.

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

