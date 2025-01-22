Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,714.29%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

