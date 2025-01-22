Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,761,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,166,000 after acquiring an additional 144,427 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,011,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,864 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% in the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 608,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,527,000 after acquiring an additional 119,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 466,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $64.91. The stock has a market cap of $100.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average is $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.7482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 84.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

