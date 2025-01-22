Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,022 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 19.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 62,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 79,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

HBAN opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $152,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,795.09. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

