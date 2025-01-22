Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1,660.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 36,000.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $288,412.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. The trade was a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $222.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.