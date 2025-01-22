Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $312,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 109.7% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

FANG stock opened at $176.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.93 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,872. This represents a 19.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

