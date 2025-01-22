Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,939,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,595,000 after acquiring an additional 300,712 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,295,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,084,000 after purchasing an additional 509,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,822,000 after purchasing an additional 71,493 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 514.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,735,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,495,000 after buying an additional 249,405 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.53.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.92. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $52.02 and a 12 month high of $87.16.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.27%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $9,358,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,294,598.20. This represents a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $602,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,704.10. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,787 shares of company stock worth $53,972,452 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

