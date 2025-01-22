Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,295 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,019,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total value of $1,019,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,291.92. The trade was a 14.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $89,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,935.64. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,071. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $232.25 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $249.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.34% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

CME Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $5.80 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on CME

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.