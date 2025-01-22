Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,491 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,491 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,932,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in General Motors by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,564 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $6,745,130.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,190.12. This trade represents a 49.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $21,697,331.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,935,192.95. This trade represents a 75.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,344 shares of company stock valued at $28,977,691 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GM shares. HSBC cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Motors from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.05.

General Motors Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE GM opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average of $49.69.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

