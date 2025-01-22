Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,782 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL stock opened at $68.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.67. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $36.98 and a one year high of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $470,276.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,130.14. This trade represents a 11.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $3,830,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at $24,775,004.27. This trade represents a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,719 shares of company stock worth $7,349,316. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

