Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.37, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $84.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $367,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $52,755,242.88. The trade was a 87.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $150,233,900.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $289,580,255.16. This trade represents a 34.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,642,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,232,453 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

