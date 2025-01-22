Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $674,000 Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTBI. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $976.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.