Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $204,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 71.7% in the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $4,709,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $97,254,000. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 23.6% in the third quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,555.55. The trade was a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $208.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.33 and its 200 day moving average is $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.13 and a fifty-two week high of $223.23.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

