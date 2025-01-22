Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 33,603 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,603 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.16% of ACCO Brands worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 123.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth $61,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.
ACCO Brands Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of ACCO opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $497.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.68.
ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -15.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.
About ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
