WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Has $723.99 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 8.7% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $723,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.1 %

AMZN stock opened at $230.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $233.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.