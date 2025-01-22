Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:HYLB opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.33. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $36.94.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

