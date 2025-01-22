Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.02 and traded as high as C$1.11. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 35,030 shares traded.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Yangarra Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.05.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.04). Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of C$26.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.490566 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Insiders bought a total of 41,688 shares of company stock worth $41,765 over the last 90 days. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

