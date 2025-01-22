Yerbaé Brands Expands Midwest Presence with Casey’s General Stores Partnership

Yerbaé Brands Corp. made a significant stride in its expansion strategy with the recent partnership agreement inked with Casey’s General Stores. The collaboration will witness Yerbaé’s popular functional beverages finding shelf space in over 300 Casey’s locations across the Midwest and Great Plains regions. This move is deemed crucial in Yerbaé’s overarching growth blueprint.

Consumers frequenting Casey’s outlets will now be able to access Yerbaé’s 12oz offerings, including flavors like Mango Passionfruit, Black Cherry Pineapple, and Peachy Mimosa Twist. The alliance is strategically positioned to cater to the rising demand for healthier, plant-powered energy drinks, particularly within the convenience store landscape.

Todd Gibson, the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Yerbaé, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, recognizing it as a pivotal moment for the company. Gibson highlighted the importance of convenience stores as key touchpoints for consumers seeking quick, on-the-go refreshments. This collaboration intensifies Yerbaé’s pursuit of delivering better-for-you energy drinks to a broader consumer base, steering them away from traditional sugary options.

Casey’s General Stores, operational since 1959, boasts a network of over 2,400 convenience stores spread across 16 states, serving both urban and rural communities. Renowned for its customer-centric approach and varied product offerings, Casey’s stands as a reputable provider of convenience, quality, and value.

This expansion into Casey’s perfectly complements Yerbaé’s recent accomplishments, including Safety Shot’s recent collaboration with 7-Eleven. Safety Shot is in the process of acquiring Yerbaé and has successfully secured placement of its innovative alcohol-reducing product in 300 7-Eleven stores in the Chicago metropolitan area.

Jarrett Boon, the CEO of Safety Shot, commented on the strategic fit between Yerbaé and Safety Shot. The shared commitment of providing innovative and convenient wellness solutions underpins the significance of Yerbaé’s partnership with Casey’s. This partnership is expected to create synergies benefiting both brands post the finalization of the proposed transaction and enhance their capacity to serve evolving consumer needs across the Midwest.

Yerbaé’s successive expansion initiatives signal its robust position in the functional beverage market, further complementing Safety Shot’s innovative crossroads across the United States.

Founded in 2017 by Todd Gibson and Karrie Gibson, Yerbaé Brands Corp. is redefining the functional beverage domain with its great-tasting, plant-based, zero sugar, and zero-calorie beverages. By amalgamating premium ingredients and flavors with yerba mate, a South American herb known for its rich nutrient profile, Yerbaé delivers a no-compromise functional beverage solution to consumers.

The collaboration with Casey’s underpins Yerbaé’s commitment to spearhead innovation in functional beverages while embodying its core values of health and wellness.

