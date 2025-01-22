Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 43.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10,763.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 9,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $733,154.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.57. The trade was a 39.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $307,312.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,826 shares in the company, valued at $9,158,740.44. This trade represents a 3.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 489,981 shares of company stock worth $38,712,948. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Zoom Video Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.10.

View Our Latest Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

ZM stock opened at $78.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of -0.01. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.96.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.