15,248 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth $356,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of BATS PDEC opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

