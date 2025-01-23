15,248 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2025

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDECFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth $356,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BATS PDEC opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December (BATS:PDEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.