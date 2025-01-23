1,827 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $345.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.76 and a 52 week high of $459.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.73 and a 200-day moving average of $356.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. UBS Group cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.56.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

