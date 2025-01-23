20,010 Shares in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) Purchased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quantum Computing by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 65,486 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Quantum Computing by 377.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47,880 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

Quantum Computing stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. Quantum Computing Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quantum Computing ( NASDAQ:QUBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Quantum Computing from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Quantum Computing Profile

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

