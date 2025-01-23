2,197 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 109.7% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $177.59 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $147.93 and a one year high of $214.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.61%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $208,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,872. The trade was a 19.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

