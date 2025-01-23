23,939 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

