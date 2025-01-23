2,547 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Bought by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 38.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NET has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.32.
Cloudflare Trading Up 2.7 %
Cloudflare stock opened at $123.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -473.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.22.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $265,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,425,199.60. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel sold 6,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,576. This trade represents a 53.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 589,852 shares of company stock worth $63,169,052. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudflare
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.