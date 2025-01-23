32,793 Shares in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,793 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,544,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,166,000 after acquiring an additional 444,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85,574 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 511.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,256,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,170 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,358,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,752,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after buying an additional 77,072 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of FULT stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.79. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens raised shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Curtis J. Myers sold 24,192 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $511,902.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,817.36. This trade represents a 13.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

