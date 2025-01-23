3,735 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,021.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.29.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $147.15 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.51 and a 1-year high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.20). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $551.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.79%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

