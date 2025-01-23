4,416 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.