535 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Equinix by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in Equinix by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 38,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 144,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,028,000 after purchasing an additional 74,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $789,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,531,365. This trade represents a 9.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.18, for a total value of $1,456,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,966 shares in the company, valued at $18,419,399.88. This represents a 7.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,826,100. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. HSBC raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $976.81.

Equinix Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $925.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $942.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $880.04. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The firm has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

