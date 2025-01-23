5,561 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Bought by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,491,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,994,000 after purchasing an additional 915,823 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,642,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,952,000 after buying an additional 2,550,000 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.4% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,038,000 after buying an additional 4,585,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,213,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,995,000 after buying an additional 547,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,962,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,536,000 after acquiring an additional 96,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.80 and a twelve month high of $71.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average is $67.52.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.