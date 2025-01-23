6,006 Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Bought by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 58.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 136.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.31.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $92.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $53.75 and a 1-year high of $98.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

