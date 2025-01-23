865 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 865 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. UBS Group cut HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.26.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $731.22 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $762.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $714.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2,708.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total transaction of $82,085.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,668,958.41. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 4,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,066,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,881,300. This trade represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $54,900,427. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.