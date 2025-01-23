Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.03. Aberdeen International shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1,685 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$4.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector and renewal energy sectors. It focuses on green energy, agriculture, renewable, natural resource, and natural resource related industries. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

