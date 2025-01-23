Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.12 and traded as low as $39.28. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 42,032 shares traded.

Ajinomoto Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.07%.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.