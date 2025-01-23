Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,224,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,511,000 after buying an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,896,000 after acquiring an additional 233,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 636,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $235,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,286.60. The trade was a 19.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total transaction of $1,384,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,165,413.52. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,537. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.38.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $120.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.14 and a 12-month high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Articles

