Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 225,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,972,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.9 %

AMZN opened at $235.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $235.44. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.72.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

