American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in American Tower by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,421,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,743,000 after acquiring an additional 314,769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $1,156,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of American Tower by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 95,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.67.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $185.24 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $170.46 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.42%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

