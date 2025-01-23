Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,829 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,481,000 after purchasing an additional 173,654 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,042,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,537,000. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth $11,211,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the period.

ITB opened at $109.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.43. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

