Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,917 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 62,141 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 293,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 387,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 63,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.