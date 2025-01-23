Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,680 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 105,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.38. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

